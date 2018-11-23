COAS ratifies death sentence of 11 hardcore terrorists

ISPR says convic­ts were involv­ed in killin­g 25 person­nel of armed forces, LEAs and a civili­an

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed death sentences awarded to 11 hardcore terrorists, who were involved in attacking armed forces, other law enforcement agencies, killing an innocent civilian and destructing an educational institution.

The terrorists were involved in killing 26 people including a civilian and 25 personnel of the armed forces, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and police and injuring 22 others, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Arms and explosives were also recovered from possession of the terrorists, who were tried by special military courts. Meanwhile, 22 convicts have also been awarded imprisonment.

Detail of each case is as under:

Anwar Salam S/O Said Nazar. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Major Zia Ul Haq, Subedar Ali Asghar, Havildar Muhammad Afzal, Havildar Muhammad Bashir and Lance Naik Muhammad Anwaiz.

He was also involved in kidnapping of Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Khaqan Afzal for ransom. The convict confessed his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Irfan ul Haq S/O Dilbar. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in abetting terrorist commander Mufti Merajud Din in kidnapping of Captain Najam Riaz Raja and Captain Jonaid Khan along with two soldiers, in consequence of which, the said officers and soldiers were slaughtered by the terrorists.

He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Sahib Zada S/O Akbar Zada. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Naib Subedar Muhammad Hanif along with four soldiers, a civilian and injuries to 8 others.

He was also involved in destruction of Government Primary School, Langar (Swat). Moreover, he was found in possession of fire-arms and explosives as well. The convict confessed his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Nadir Khan S/O Ahmed, Izat Khan S/O Bashreen and Imtiaz Ahmed

S/O Taj Muhammad. The convicts were members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a Junior Commissioned Officer along with two soldiers and injuries to two others.

They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts confessed their offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

Ameer Zeb S/O Jahangir and Badshah Iraq S/O Muhammad Ishaq. Both the convicts were members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of three soldiers and injuries to nine others.

They were also found in possession of fire-arms and explosives. These convicts confessed their offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. They were awarded death sentence.

Izhar Ahmed S/O Mukhtiar Ahmed. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Constable Ayub Khan and Constable Islam Gul.

He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Akbar Ali S/O Shaiber Sahib. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking armed forces of Pakistan, which resulted in death of Sepoy Asif Mehmood and injuries to an officer, along with two soldiers.

He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict confessed his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Muhammad Imran S/O Aziz Ur Rehman. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation. He was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in death of a soldier. He was also found in possession of fire-arms. The convict confessed his offences before the judicial magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

