PM Imran leaves for Malaysia on two-day official visit

By APP
Published: November 20, 2018
It is first state visit by any foreign leader since Dr Mahathir Mohamad assumed office in May. PHOTO: AFP/FILE

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left for Malaysia on a two-day official visit.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, said a statement issued by the PM office.

According to the Foreign Office, it would be the first state visit by any foreign leader since Dr Mahathir Mohamad assumed office in May.

During the visit, the two prime ministers will have a one-on-one meeting, followed by delegation-level talks.

Prime Minister Khan’s visit would provide an opportunity to further cement the existing friendly and cordial bilateral relations by enhancing economic, trade and commercial ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

“Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy warm brotherly relations founded in mutual respect friendship and understanding reinforced by strong cultural and religious affinities,” the Foreign Office earlier said in a press release.

