Barcelona further extend lead at top of La Liga

Real’s 2-2 draw agains­t Celta sees Catala­n giants go 16 points clear of defend­ing champi­ons

MADRID: Lionel Messi marked his 400th appearance in La Liga with the opening goal in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over struggling Levante at the Camp Nou on Sunday as the Catalans prepare to unveil Philippe Coutinho.

Messi’s 365th goal in Spain’s top flight was followed by strikes from Luis Suarez and Paulinho as Barcelona stretched their lead at the top of the table back to nine points over Atletico Madrid.

They are also now a massive 16 points clear of defending champions Real Madrid, who were held to a 2-2 draw away at Celta Vigo despite a brace from Gareth Bale, and remain fourth.

Barcelona move caps Coutinho's meteoric rise

Barcelona are still unbeaten in La Liga this season and on Monday will officially unveil Coutinho following the Brazilian’s €160 million move from Liverpool.

With all the talk about Coutinho, coach Ernesto Valverde was eager for his side to keep their focus on winning their first league outing since beating Real Madrid 3-0 in the Clasico on December 23.

“Levante had not lost away since September. We were very good in the first half, but the rhythm was not the same in the second half,” said Valverde.

Barcelona’s previous record recruit Ousmane Dembele — a €105 million buy from Borussia Dortmund in the summer — was included in the line-up for the first time since tearing his hamstring nearly four months ago.

Costa hero and villain in Atletico win

He came close to scoring on a couple of occasions, including from one 20-yard strike that was beaten away by Levante goalkeeper Oier Olazabal.

“I think he has to bring something to the team, and he also has to face up to the competition for places and for the tackles he will face on the pitch, from opponents who don’t want to let him past,” said Valverde. It is a process, but I thought he looked good and we still hope he can improve.”

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane’s side do still have a game in hand on the sides above them but they are now only one point further away from the relegation zone than they are from Barcelona.

“We made too many mistakes and lost the ball too often, especially in the second half,” said Zidane.

However, he insisted he isn’t looking for reinforcements in the January transfer window.

“We’ll see what happens but at the moment I am happy with my squad.”

