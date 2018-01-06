Will shut down Orange Line train if health, education not prioritised: CJP Nisar

Threat­ens shutdo­wn of privat­e clinic­s run by govern­ment doctor­s

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday threatened to shut down all development projects including the Orange Line if the government failed to improve health and education sectors.

Hearing a case pertaining to increased fees of private medical colleges in the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, the CJP said there will be no compromise on education and health.

The owners and chief executive officers of private medical colleges appeared in court and an affidavit with account details was submitted on their behalf.

“No medical college will be registered now and if you have charged extra fees then you will have to return it back.”

“I’ll order the shutdown of private clinics run by government doctors,” he added. “We will gather protestors and go sit outside clinics.”

He further expressed his concern about how children belonging to poor families can’t become doctors as they don’t have enough resources.

Separately, another case pertaining to the condition of hospitals in Lahore was heard in the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry where the medical superintendents of all the government hospitals of Lahore appeared before the court.

“The condition of hospitals is not good at all,” the CJP remarked and ordered them to submit an audit report with their oath taking to the court.

“Submit a report on the availability of life-saving medicines in the hospital,” he further ordered and clarified that the reason to summon them to court is not to take action against them but to improve the conditions of hospitals.

During the hearing, CJP Nisar told the chief secretary of Punjab to provide medicines and equipment to hospitals instead of appearing on television shows.

