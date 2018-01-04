Pakistan Army kills Indian soldier, injures three others in retaliatory firing along Working Boundary

At least three Pakist­ani civili­ans sustai­ned seriou­s wounds in the Indian firing in Zafarw­al Sector­

The Pakistan Army befittingly responded to unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces at the Working Boundary (WB), leaving at least one Indian troop dead and two others wounded on Thursday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) resorted to unprovoked firing and targeted the civilian population in Zafarwal Sector earlier today.

At least three civilians received serious wounds in the incident.

The befitting response to the Indian aggression silenced the enemy’s guns, said the ISPR statement.

This is the first incident of ceasefire violation by the Indian troops in 2018.

Last year, the Indian forces carried out more than 871 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the WB, resulting in the killing of 39 innocent civilians and injuries to 144, compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016, according to a Foreign Ministry tally.

