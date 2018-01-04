The Express Tribune > Pakistan

Pakistan Army kills Indian soldier, injures three others in retaliatory firing along Working Boundary

Pakistan Army kills Indian soldier, injures three others in retaliatory firing along Working Boundary

By News Desk
Published: January 4, 2018
SHARES
Email
At least three Pakistani civilians sustained serious wounds in the Indian firing in Zafarwal Sector HOTO: FILE

At least three Pakistani civilians sustained serious wounds in the Indian firing in Zafarwal Sector HOTO: FILE

The Pakistan Army befittingly responded to unprovoked firing by the Indian security forces at the Working Boundary (WB), leaving at least one Indian troop dead and two others wounded on Thursday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) resorted to unprovoked firing and targeted the civilian population in Zafarwal Sector earlier today.

At least three civilians received serious wounds in the incident.

The befitting response to the Indian aggression silenced the enemy’s guns, said the ISPR statement.

This is the first incident of ceasefire violation by the Indian troops in 2018.

Last year, the Indian forces carried out more than 871 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the WB, resulting in the killing of 39 innocent civilians and injuries to 144, compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016, according to a Foreign Ministry tally.

Read more: Indian ceasefire violation , Latest , Pakistan-India ties

Recommended Stories

Facebook Conversations

Leave Your Reply Below

Your comments may appear in The Express Tribune paper. For this reason we encourage you to provide your city. The Express Tribune does not bear any responsibility for user comments.

Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. For more information, please see our Comments FAQ.

Connect With News

More in Pakistan