Pakistan releases 145 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

The fisher­men will travel to Lahore and then reach India via Wagah Border­

KARACHI: Pakistan released the first batch of 145 Indian fishermen on Thursday as part of a goodwill gesture.

Another 145 Indian fishermen are scheduled to be released and repatriated to India in the next few days. They were arrested for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters.

The fishermen arrived at the Cantt Station amidst tight security and will board an Allama Iqbal Express train to Lahore. From there, they will return to India by crossing the Wagah Border.

Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Foundation welcomed the decision and appealed to the Indian government to reciprocate and release Pakistani fishermen being held in India.

Pakistan releases 68 Indian fishermen, 61 Afghans as ‘goodwill gesture’

The Edhi Foundation also provided fishermen with gifts and Rs5,000 cash for the journey.

Every year hundreds of Indian and Pakistani fishermen are arrested in the Arabian Sea after straying across marine borders. They often suffer in prisons even after serving their sentences because of poor diplomatic relations between the two countries.

28 Indian fishermen held for wading into Pakistani waters

Hundreds of Indian fishermen are already imprisoned at District Jail Malir for illegally fishing into Pakistani waters. Earlier this month, 43 Indian fishermen were arrested and their fishing vessels seized.

Read full story