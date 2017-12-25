The Express Tribune > Pakistan

Following Jinnah's values can keep Pakistan safe, strong: COAS

By News Desk
Published: December 25, 2017
A file photo of army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa. PHOTO: ISPR

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 142nd birth anniversary.

“His vision of human values, social justice, equality and fraternity constituted motivation for creation of Pakistan. Following the same we can keep Pakistan safe and strong,” ISPR quoted the COAS as saying.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi also spoke on the anniversary of the Quaid’s birth, saying, “our commitment to this fundamental principle is firmly grounded in the teachings of Islam, the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the inviolable guarantees of our Constitution.”

PM Abbasi remembers Quaid on 142nd birth anniversary, felicitates Christian community

On Sunday, ISPR released a special video to mark the anniversary. The footage begins with commemorating the ideology of the poet of the nation Allama Muhammad Iqbal and goes on to depict the struggle culminating in the creation of Pakistan.

The song in the video is in the voice of Sahir Ali Bagga while the lyrics have been composed by Ahmad Rafique Akhtar.

The founder of the nation’s birthday is being celebrated across the country and began with the change of guard at his mausoleum in Karachi.

 

