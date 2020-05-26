The Express Tribune > World

Covid-19: Death toll in Brazil reaches 23,400

Covid-19: Death toll in Brazil reaches 23,400

By Anadolu Agency
Published: May 26, 2020
Email

ANKARA: Brazil on Tuesday confirmed a total of 23,473 fatalities from the coronavirus as 807 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry data, the number of Covid-19 cases jumped to 374,898 with 11,687 new cases registered in a day.

Brazil, which has the largest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, is the world’s second worst-hit country after the US in terms of the number of cases.

The pandemic has killed more than 346,200 worldwide, with nearly 5.5 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have reached nearly 2.23 million, according to a running tally of the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Read more: Brazil , China , coronavirus

Facebook Conversations

Leave Your Reply Below

Your comments may appear in The Express Tribune paper. For this reason we encourage you to provide your city. The Express Tribune does not bear any responsibility for user comments.

Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. For more information, please see our Comments FAQ.

Connect With News

More in World