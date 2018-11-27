The Express Tribune > World

Slovenia appoints first female army chief

Slovenia appoints first female army chief

By Reuters
Published: November 27, 2018
SHARES
Email
Major General Alenka Ermenc, newly appointed as chief of the Slovenian Army, smiles in Ljubljana, Slovenia. PHOTO REUTERS

Major General Alenka Ermenc, newly appointed as chief of the Slovenian Army, smiles in Ljubljana, Slovenia. PHOTO REUTERS

LJUBLJANA: Slovenia appointed Major General Alenka Ermenc as chief of the army, the government said on Tuesday, making her the only woman in charge of a NATO country’s military.

Ermenc is the first woman Chief of the General Staff of the Slovenian army. She takes over from her predecessor Alan Geder on Wednesday.

Slovenian president likely to be reelected

Ermenc has served in the army since 1991, the year Slovenia declared independence from Yugoslavia. She studied at the Royal College of Defence Studies and King’s College University, both in London.

Her promotion comes after a change of government in September when the centre-left Prime Minister Marjan Sarec took power following a June general election.

 

Read more: Army chief , Latest , Slovenia

Recommended Stories

Facebook Conversations

Leave Your Reply Below

Your comments may appear in The Express Tribune paper. For this reason we encourage you to provide your city. The Express Tribune does not bear any responsibility for user comments.

Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. For more information, please see our Comments FAQ.

Connect With News

More in World