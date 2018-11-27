I take full responsibility for 'Thugs of Hindostan' failure: Aamir Khan

Khan's latest ventur­e was heavil­y critic­ised by audien­ce and critic­s alike

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s recent star-studded venture, Thugs of Hindostan sank miserably at the box-office. The film was heavily criticised by audience and critics alike. With the cast featuring Khan himself, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the flick deemed to be a blockbuster.

Acknowledging the failure of Thugs Of Hindostan, in which Khan united with Bachchan for the first time, the PK star said, “I think we went wrong and I would like to take full responsibility for that. We tried very hard to make a good film and we didn’t hold back from putting in our entire effort, but somewhere or the other we went wrong. There are people who have liked the film and we are thankful to them, but they are in a minority. Most people didn’t like our film — we are aware of that.”

Over the years, Khan has had a loyal audience which he has earned through films like Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, and PK.

“I want to apologise to my audience also as this time I wasn’t able to entertain them. I know people came in theatres with a lot of expectations but they didn’t enjoy the film,” commented the 53-year-old star.

“Audience is free to say what they feel about the film. What I can say is that we certainly tried our level best and I am feeling really bad that we didn’t succeed in entertaining the audience. So, next time we will try harder.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film was one of the most anticipated Bollywood movie this year. It was widely panned by the audience and critics.

Asked if he had an intuition about the film’s failure before it released, he said, “I don’t feel comfortable to talk about all these things publicly because when I am doing a film, I feel really close to it. It is like our own child, so if the film hasn’t succeeded to leave its mark, then also it will remain like my child.”

Aamir’s other two releases Dangal and Secret Superstar did phenomenal business in China.

What are his expectations from Thugs of Hindostan in the country? “The China release will be happening next month, so let’s see what happens,” he said.

