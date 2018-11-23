Indian film industry is not a good environment: Govinda

Actor believ­es involv­ement of politi­cians in Bollyw­ood is not a good thing

Actor Govinda, who is gearing for the release of his forthcoming film Rangeela Raja, says he doesn’t have any regrets about his film choices and that ups and downs are a part of everyone’s life. He was interacting with media to promote Rangeela Raja in Mumbai on Friday, reported Business Standard.

Till early 2000, Govinda was considered a bankable actor in the film industry but after that, his films started bombing at the box-office. “I don’t have any regrets about my film choices. I always did films based on my gut feeling. Sometimes, it worked and sometimes it didn’t,” he said. “I think when you feel pressured by failures, it’s a sign of weak human being. Experiencing ups and downs is a part of every individual’s life.”

“When I started working in this industry, we were very poor and it was tough for us to buy a ticket to watch a film. But God gave me opportunities to work in films and because of that, I was able to do some good work. I am thankful to my audiences who have supported me over the years,” Govinda added.

“When I quit politics that time, I did films like Kill Dill, Raavan and Happy Ending. All of them were of different genres. Now, again, I started working as a solo hero with my last released film Aa Gaya Hero,” he responded, when asked if he would like to experiment in other genres apart from comedy. “After Rangeela Raja, I have two more films which are lined up for release. So, there is nothing as such that now I have to work in certain genre of film. I am just focusing on doing good work.”

Govinda went on to state that the environment in the Hindi film industry is not good, adding that he is disappointed about the Indian Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) opposition to Rangeela Raja. The censor board has suggested 20 cuts in the film for its theatrical release.

To oppose the CBFC’s decision, producer Pahlaj Nihalani had filed a petition earlier this month saying the suggestions were unjustified for as he firmly believed that Rangeela Raja is not vulgar in any manner. He also hit out at the present CBFC head Prasoon Joshi, accusing him of being “politically motivated.”

According to Govinda, this kind of environment is not good for the industry. “I don’t see any controversial scenes which are there in the film. I think it has been deliberately done to stop the release and it’s not a good environment in the film industry,” he said.

Earlier, at a press conference, Govinda said that for the last few years, some people are deliberately opposing his films’ release by not giving enough screen space. “It doesn’t hurt me as a person because in the initial period of my career, I haven’t seen such kind of treatment. But now, people from politics are entering the film business and people from film industry are entering politics, so that could be the reason that such kind of things are happening in the film industry.”

Rangeela Raja is a comedy film, written and produced by Pahlaj, and directed by Sikander Bharti. The film stars Govinda, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra in the lead roles.

